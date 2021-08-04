Ryan Reynolds Posts A Photo With Blake Lively, Calls Themselves 'Instagram Official'

Getting Instagram official is a big tag for celebrity couples and hopping on to the trend are the most beloved couple of Hollywood. After being married for over nine years and having three kids, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Gossip Girl fame Blake Lively have officially debuted as a couple on the popular social media platform. Continuing the saga of trolling each other, take a look at Reynolds new post for his wife Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get 'Instagram official'

Taking to his Instagram, Reynold uploaded pictures with his wife Lively from an event they attended together. The couple turned heads at the red carpet event with their fashion and chemistry. Talking about their night, Reynolds wrote, "What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her."

Blake Lively was not far too behind to playfully clap back at her husband as she uploaded a single picture of her with a quirky caption. She wrote, "Thank you for everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible." Netizens also could not help but comment on their troll war as one fan wrote, "Ryan truly epitomises chaotic uncle energy and I'm here for it" while another fan wrote, "How exciting! I didn’t know you guys were dating!"

Currently busy promoting his forthcoming release Shawn Levy's action-comedy Free Guy. Green Lantern co-stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the premiere of the movie at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on August 3. Looking sharp as ever, Reynolds sported a tan suit and button-up while his wife Lively looked stunning in a pink and silver sequined dress.

More on Ryan Renolds and Blake Lively's Instagram troll war

The couple is has earned the reputation of 'couple goals' on the internet for their humour and banters. A quick look at their Instagram feed is enough for netizens to know their long history of trolling each other. One of the examples would be, Ryan Reynold reuploading a picture of his wife after he accidentally cropped out her cute earrings from the frame.

IMAGE- RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.