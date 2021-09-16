Last Updated:

'Lots of love' Ryan Reynolds Reaches Out To Fan Battling Cancer, Shares Heartfelt Message

Taking to Twitter, a Ryan Reynolds' fan recently shared a clip of how the actor sent a video message, motivating her to 'stay strong.' Take a look.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently reached out to a fan who is battling cancer, asking her to stay strong and suggesting he might meet her in the coming days. 

Apart from Reynolds, several other stars from the show, Schitt's Creek sent messages to the fan, Julie Rohr, to which the latter expressed her delight and said that she was overwhelmed and honoured. 

'I hope I get to meet you in person': Ryan Reynolds

The fan, Julie Rohr recently took to her Twitter handle and reshared a video clip posted by another fan in which Ryan Reynolds shares a heartfelt message for Rohr. Sharing his video message, Reynolds said that one thing that struck him about Rohr's story was that she was loved by so many people. The Canadian star said that there were enough people who made sure her story reached him. "I wanted to send you lots of love, I know you're going through it. Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days,” Reynolds said. 

Expressing her surprise at receiving the message from her idol, Julie said on social media that her heart was ready to explode after receiving a message from Ryan Reynolds. She added how honoured and overwhelmed she was with the message and thanked the actor for his kindness. She also mentioned that last night was one of the hardest in her life and the present day was "just coming up roses." 

Soon, several celebrities, including Dan Levy,  Eugene Levy and Leesila Dawkins, joined Reynolds to wish Julie a fast recovery. Julie was overwhelmed with the messages and said that the show Schitt’s Creek helped her through some of her dark nights dealing with her disease and added that laughter was her medicine. She then thanked them for the gift.

Dan thanked her for loving their show and felt glad that the show brought joy to her. On behalf of the entire cast of the show, Dan added that they were all sending love to her. Julie Rohr was "totally blown away" with the videos and added that she couldn’t explain in words what it meant to her. Take a look at the videos she posted. 

