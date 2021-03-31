Ryan Reynolds Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Finally Got 5G'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But what caught the spotlight was Reynolds' caption — 'Finally got 5G' — a sly dig at the anti-vax conspiracy that falsely claims vaccine contains a microchip or that the virus originated from 5G service in the cellphones.

A few users on Instagram also praised Reynolds' choice of hat. One user wrote, "Didn’t know The Cool Hat store did vaccines!", while another said, "best caption of 2021." [sic] YouTuber Seán William McLoughlin, known as Jacksepticeye, wrote, "At least you have great reception everywhere now."

In 2020, actor Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Recently again, the couple pledged $500,000 to each organization in support of their COVID-19 Response Funds.

Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively

for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. ðŸ¦¸ðŸ¦¸‍â™€ï¸ pic.twitter.com/QywDAKHXCy — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) February 15, 2021

Here is what the 2020 statement reads: “COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Ryan and I are donating $1M to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Though we must be distancing ourself to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up- shopping for the elderly and feeding the children. We can all do something for another, even if that's simply staying home. Sending so much love. Now can anyone please tell Ryan that “Emotional distancing” from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”