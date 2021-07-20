Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'he Made The First Move' On Blake Lively, And Their Romance

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The two have been together for almost ten years now. The audiences love to watch them troll each other on social media as well as support each other on red carpets. Recently, Ryan recollected a time when he made his first move on wife Blake Lively, their 'out of a fairytale' romance in the SmartLess podcast where he spoke to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Ryan fondly remembers wooing wife Blake like it was yesterday

On July 19, Monday, the Deadpool star spoke about how he "hung out" with his wife as they went on a double date while dating separate people. Stating he was 'just begging her to sleep with me', Ryan said "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds, 44, said, of the 2011 superhero film they co-starred in. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were with dating separate people." He added, "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together,". "I was just begging her to sleep with me," he said.

When asked about how the couple took the leap from just casually hanging out to realising they wanted an everlasting commitment, Ryan described it as "something out of a fairytale". "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he said. "And we did.".

More about Ryan and Blake's adorable relationship

The power couple tied the knot on September 9, 2012, in South Carolina and are parents to three daughters, namely: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months. The couple can be spotted rooting for each other's films on red carpet events as well as their hysterical posts trolling each other on Instagram. In their posts, they give their fans a sneak peek into their date nights, their experiments with each other's hairstyles, their humorous birthday posts for each other among other things.

Apart from this, Ryan has always spoken about his love for his daughters and Blake on several occasions. In June, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight where he mentioned that his three daughters inspired him to use his role as a public figure to speak out and destigmatize things relating to mental health. He has also been vocal about his love and adoration for the Gossip Girl star

(IMAGE- AP)

