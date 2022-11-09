Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Daughters Didn't Know 'aunt' Taylor Swift Was A Global Star

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share a close relationship with celebrated singer Taylor Swift. Apart from being 'friends like family,' they have also collaborated on the professional front. While the couple is very close to the Grammy Award-winning singer, there was a time when their kids used to think Swift sings as a hobby.

The Deadpool star recently appeared on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show to promote his upcoming Christmas film. During the chat, the actor opened up about his personal life and family and recalled the time when his kids were unaware of Taylor Swift's fame. Reynolds explained that his daughters did not understand that Swift's singing was a lot more than a "hobby."

He added that his and Lively's daughters, Betty, Inez, and James, thought the Love Story singer was like an aunt and was "almost family." Reynolds said, "I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family." However, it was at Swift's concert, that their kids realised that Swift is a celebrated singer. The Red Notice star said, "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

More about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are currently expecting their fourth baby. Earlier in September, the Gossip Girl star debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in NYC. Lively opted for a shimmery dress for the event and added a retro flair to her fit.

A few days after flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet, Lively shared a series of candid pictures and asked the paparazzi waiting outside her home to stop invading her privacy. She wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love!"

Image: Instagram/@blakelively/AP