Ryan Reynolds Reveals Scene From 'The Adam Project' That Was Inspired By His Dad's Death

Ryan Reynolds is currently gearing up for the release of his film The Adam Project, which will release directly on the online streaming platform Netflix. The upcoming concept includes the concept of time travel and Reynolds recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly as he gave fans an in-depth look into the movie. During his interview, he mentioned that there was a scene from the film that reminds him of his own life after the death of his dad in 2015.

Ryan Reynolds on scenes from The Adam Project that reminds him of his life

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds opened up about a scene from the film that is very similar to his life. He mentioned that the scene has an important line that goes, "boys always come back for their mamas," and he mentioned that was very true in his case. He shared that he is one of four brothers, who all rallied around their mother after the death of their dad. He said this in reference to a scene when his character runs into his mom at a bar. The actor told the publication-

"There's a line in there that is from my real life, which is that 'boys always come back for their mamas.' And that was very true when my dad passed away. I'm one of four boys and it was just like this circling the wagons around my mom. We really all came back for her in a way that I know was incredibly meaningful to her. And to this day she still talks about it."

Ryan Reynolds' dad passed away in 2015 at the age of 74 and the actor broke the news to his fans online as he shared a throwback picture of his dad carrying him as a child. His later father suffered from Parkinson's disease and passed away in a hospital in Canada.

'The Adam Project' cast

Walker Scobell will take on the role of Ryan Reynolds' character's younger self and the duo will play the lead roles in the film. Apart from them, the movie will also see Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener and others in pivotal roles.

