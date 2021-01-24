Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Name Of His Yacht And Its Hilarious! Watch Video

Apart from being known for his quirky looks and humourous comic scenes in Hollywood movies, Ryan Reynolds is quite popular for being a humourous person in real life too. His tweets and social media updates speak for his humour itself. Moreover, his various interviews are fun to watch, for his funny comic timings and jokes. While promoting his film 6 Underground, Ryan Reynolds during an interview was asked what would he name his Yacht, if he ever owns one. Here's how the actor reacted to this question.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Who Is The Favorite Member Of His 'pack' At Home; Know Here

Ryan Reynolds reveals what he would name his Yacht

Ryan Reynolds was questioned what he would name his yacht if he ever owns one. To this, the actor replied that he would name his Yacht as 'SS waste of money'. This made the entire cast laugh, along with the interviewers himself. Ryan Reynolds' answer was something most of us could relate to. The actor looked dapper dressed in a blue colour pineapple print shirt and a pair of beige colour pants. He wore a pair of funky glasses to complete his entire look.

Also Read: Stefan Kapicic And Ryan Reynolds Confirm 'Deadpool 3' Rumours? See Tweet

Ryan Reynolds' movies

Ryan Reynolds is known for many of his Hollywood films. Some of Ryan Reynolds movies which are critically acclaimed are Deadpool 2, Life, No Good Deed, 6 underground, and Green Lantern. He was last seen in the film 6 underground directed by Michael Bay. He portrayed the character of One in the film along with actors Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds Obliged 11 Year Olds By Appearnig On Their Podcast For An Interview

Ryan Reynolds has 4 upcoming projects and will be seen in films like Free Guy, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Red Notice, and The Adam Project. Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy will be releasing on May 21, 2021. It stars actors Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. The film follows an open video game Free City where a guy is a non-player character, working as a bank teller. He realizes his world is stuck in a video game and races against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About Being Quarantined With 5 Women; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.