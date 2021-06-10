Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Vasectomy Cocktail Recipe Ahead Of Father's Day

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to unveil a new recipe using his very own Aviation Gin for the "mother of all cocktails" ahead of Father's Day on June 20. The actor shared his new alcoholic beverage called The Vasectomy. Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan Reynolds shares a video revealing a recipe using his Aviation Gin. In the video, the Canadian actor says "It's Father's Day, but if you don't mind we're going to celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, The Vasectomy ... let me show you how to make it". He added, “The concoction is made up of an ounce of cranberry juice, three ounces of tonic, a splash of lemon juice, and a measure of the Aviation American Gin”. As he tested out the drink, he quipped, "Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood”.

Along with the video, he captioned the post as, “This Father’s Day. Follow the procedure below to enjoy a refreshing @AviationGin cocktail I’ve dubbed ’THE VASECTOMY’ for no reason in particular”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Ryan Reynolds shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Your 1.5 ounce is slightly better than the ones I’ve had”. Another user wrote, “The “Keep Watching” prompt is perfectly time”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his mental health issues and questioned why people do not discuss such issues. The actor also discussed how his three children forced him to accept his health problems and speak out about them publicly. He even mentioned how important it would be to talk about mental health issues because it could help them get better. Take a look at the post below.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

