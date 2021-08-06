Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Helped Him With 'A++ Writing' For Movies Like 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are certainly one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They are also often seen trolling each other on social media. Recently, Ryan revealed that on the professional front, his wife, Blake Lively, had helped him write lines for his movies like Deadpool and many others.

Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively helped him write lines for movies

Ryan Reynolds on the podcast SiriusXM's Town Hall, hosted by Jess Cagle, answered a fan asking about what was the best part about being married to Blake Lively. Replying to the fan's question, Ryan said, "I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not… There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake — that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible."

Reynolds added that because there was so much sexism in the industry, Blake did not get the credit for the lines that she wrote. Reynolds admitted that he would come out and tell a director or producer that it was his wife that wrote what they loved. He said, "I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that — Blake like, wrote that not me. That was was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it."

Ryan Reynolds jokes about being Instagram official

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram and shared pictures with his wife from the premiere of his movie Free Guy. As he shared the picture on his Instagram, Reynolds joked that he and Blake were finally Instagram official. He wrote, "What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her." Blake looked absolutely stunning in the pictures as she wore a cut out pink coloured sequin dress. Meanwhile, Ryan wrote a beige suit with a checkered shirt for the premiere of Free Guy at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York on August 3.

Image: Ryan Reynold's Instagram

