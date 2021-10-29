Ryan Reynolds Says He's Dealing With 'anxiety', Reveals Why He Took Sabbatical From Acting

After announcing a sabbatical from acting earlier this month, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the reason behind his decision. In a conversation with WSJ Magazine, via ET Canada, the star discussed his exasperating work ethic, which leaves him anxious. Ryan tends to 'bite off way more' than he could or should chew, leaving his 'own well being' at bay.

The Free Guy actor's trait of 'fixating on things' fuels his anxiety. He had to lay awake at night, 'wrapping and unwrapping' scenarios in his head, sleeping at a 'perfect right angle' for a long haul. The actor wants to 'fully embrace and live' instead of basking in his work and achievements. He describes his goal to be 'as present' as he can, without worrying to tick boxes off his list.

Ryan Reynolds on taking a sabbatical from acting

Ryan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Red Notice, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, states that wants to celebrate his life to the fullest while embracing a 'heartfelt personal quote'. The news of his break from acting came earlier in October, right after the actor finished production on Spirited. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor uploaded stills from the movie, describing it as 'challenging'.

"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.", he wrote. Talking about his second collaboration with Octavia Spencer, the actor noted that "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true."

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.", he concluded.

Spirited is an upcoming Christmas-themed musical, which comes as a modern retelling of the classic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol. Written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, the film, which showcases the Deadpool star as Ebeneezer Scrooge, will be distributed by Apple TV+.

Image: AP