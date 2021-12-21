Ryan Reynolds Says He's Often Mistaken For Ben Affleck; 'people Ask Me How's JLo'

Ryan Reynolds is well known for his startling revelations and sense of humour, especially when it comes to his family and marriage with Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. The duo is often seen embroiled in playful banter and throwing cheeky remarks at each other on social media, which leaves their fans in splits. In one hilarious instance, Blake took a dig at Reynolds by posting a picture of Ryan Gosling on her husband's birthday, and this instance has often led people to get confused between the duo.

However, in a recent episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast, Ryan Reynolds revealed that it's not just Gosling he gets mistaken for, but Ben Affleck too. The Free Guy star revealed that people at a particular pizza eatery in New York's East Village have for years thought of him as Affleck.

Ryan Reynolds reveals he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck

According to ET Canada, the actor stated that he does everything normal like anyone else, and yet gets picked up for being Ben. Being his witty self, Ryan stated that he plays along with the people, who often come up and ask him how's Jennifer Lopez (Affleck's girlfriend) to which he responds ‘great, good'. He quipped that he just picks up his pizza and goes off. On being confused with Ryan Gosling, Reynolds stated that there is a stark difference between them, as the Notebook star has blonde hair.

Ryan Reynolds taking a sabbatical from acting

Earlier this year, Ryan revealed that he would be taking a hiatus from films to spend time with his kids and family, He stated that he wants to focus on his creative agency Maximum Effort, which he co-founded in 2018. While announcing the wrap up of his movie Spirited via Instagram, the actor wrote," "That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."

