Ryan Reynolds Shares Makeover Video For 'Deadpool' Character And 'how It Went Wrong'

Ryan Reynolds has more than 37 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently shared a throwback video on his Instagram stories. It was from the time when he messed up with the makeup team of Deadpool. Check out more details.

Ryan Reynolds shares his Deadpool makeover video that went 'wrong'

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool plays Wade Wilson and the character gets severely burned just when he gains his superpowers. The actor was seen in his costume in most parts of the movies. But when the suit goes off, almost all of Wilson's body is burned. The makeup team had to put in long hours to get the look. It took them around three to four hours for his face and approximately six to seven hours for his whole body's makeup. However, one day, Ryan Reynolds just removed the makeup when it was completed, by simply calling it wrong.

His throwback video on Instagram story shows that Bill Corso and his makeup team started with him at 6:02 am for a full-body Deadpool makeover. In between, other Deadpool cast members came over and the team did their touch-ups. Later, Reynolds swings in again as the makeup artists complete his look. But then, the actor sees himself in the mirror and shouts "wrong" while Bill Corso and others thought it was good. Ryan Reynolds starts removing his makeup leaves the entire team in shock. They angrily go away from him for regrouping as their hours-long work was destroyed by the actor in seconds. The video ends with Reynolds saying that it will be a "really long day" on the sets. Take a look at his recent Instagram story and the whole video that he uploaded on his YouTube channel back in 2019.

Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role of Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3. The upcoming superhero movie is expected to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Disney bought the character's previous owner, Fox Studios. The untitled project is currently under the early development stage. It will take a couple of years for Deadpool to debut in the MCU.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM DEADPOOL MAKEUP TUTORIAL

