Ryan Reynolds Shares Stunning Scenery From River Yamuna; Gives It Hilarious Twist

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently shared a stunning video on social media and gave it a unique twist of his own. In the video shared on his Instagram story, a small boat is seen floating across the Yamuna river in India while a bunch of seagulls fly right above. The reel video highlights the natural beauty in India and the actor has shed some light on the repercussions of having so many birds in one frame.

Ryan Reynolds’ take on stunning scenery from the Yamuna

Actor Ryan Reynolds has lately been in the news as his film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is all set to hit the theatres in the next few months. The actor recently shared a short reel on Instagram where scenery from the Yamuna river in India had been showcased. In the video, a flock of birds was seen flying on top of a small boat that carried two men. The hazy orange background and the setting sun created a stunning colour illusion in the video. The reflection on the river water also enhanced the beauty of this scenery, which was topped up with a slow-motion effect.

In a small note added by Ryan Reynolds in the Instagram story, the actor has mentioned that the video looks like heaven and is one of the best images he has ever seen. He has further added that the two people in the video are probably suffering a lot due to the birds flying above them. He believes these birds might have showered the space with ‘sh*t’, soaking the two men completely. He was also of the stance that some of it probably went into their mouths while the video was being recorded. Ryan Reynolds’s fan pages were quick to pick up this story and share his hilarious stance. Have a look at Ryan Reynolds’s Instagram story here.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.