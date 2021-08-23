Ryan Reynolds Shows His Support For LeVar Burton As The Next Host Of 'Jeopardy!'

Ryan Reynolds is showing his support for LeVar Burton to host 'Jeopardy!'. Burton has reportedly wanted the position for several years and now that Mike Richards has stepped down, Reynolds and other Hollywood celebs are showing their support. Here's how Ryan Reynolds showed support for LeVar Burton -

Ryan Reynolds wants LeVar Burton to be the next 'Jeopardy!' host?

Ryan Reynolds is seemingly throwing his support behind LeVar Burton, for becoming the host of 'Jeopardy!'. Following EP Mike Richards' departure as permanent host, the spot is now empty, as the channel will make do with interim hosts until they find the right one. According to reports, LeVar Burton wants the host position as well, so the support is not for nothing.

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful.



Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021

Burton has reportedly been wanting to host 'Jeopardy!' for years, and most recently served as one of the celebrity guest hosts after 'Jeopardy!' legend Alex Trebek passed away last year. Mike Richards was also among the guest hosts whose performance was assessed by Sony, as they tried to find a permanent replacement. Ultimately, Sony Pictures Television went with Mike Richards however, all of that has changed now.

Other celebrities have also advocated for Burton to take over as Jeapordy's new host. These include actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, writer and culture critic Roxane Gay, writer-director Eric Haywood, and actor and writer-director, Rafael Casal.

Ok @Jeopardy, you’re now in the lightning round. What clearly perfect candidate should be the permanent host?



Here is a hint. @levarburton pic.twitter.com/enyx1qea8O — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) August 20, 2021

I think I might write an essay about this but… it shouldn’t be this hard for @levarburton to receive serious consideration as @Jeopardy host. He isn’t some random idea people have. He taught generations of children to read. He has real depth. He is charming and handsome. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 20, 2021

And just one more time for the greatness of it all! @VancityReynolds ❤️ THIS!



And @levarburton 👑 https://t.co/2NRPEF92mk — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 21, 2021

When Jeopardy comes crawling back to LeVar: pic.twitter.com/DEhAlU5fod — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 20, 2021

Why did Mike Richards quit 'Jeopardy!'?

Mike Richards was also among the celebrity guest hosts whose performance was assessed by Sony as they tried to hire a new permanent host for 'Jeopardy!'. The company had decided to go with Richards and were about to sign the deal however, on August 20, Richards announced that he would be stepping down. He was only able to film one episode, however, Sony announced that the episode would be aired like all others.

Mike Richards was forced to step down as host of 'Jeopardy!' because of the surfacing of lawsuits from his time as an executive producer on The Price is Right. The lawsuit alleged that Richards had made offensive and insensitive comments towards models on the show, and even discriminated against them. While he hadn't stepped down yet, an outlet called The Ringer resurfaced sexist and offensive remarks he'd made toward female co-hosts and guests on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted between 2013 and 2014.

Mike Richards will continue to work on the series going forward in his role as exec producer. However, who will be the next host of Jeopardy? Maybe, it'll all go down as Ryan Reynolds predicted and the fans will actually win? We'd love to see LeVar Burton as the next Jeopardy host too!

IMAGE - AP