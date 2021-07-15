Ryan Reynolds' Superhero Character Deadpool Finally Makes It To The MCU

The Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is popular for his superhero role Deadpool. The actor has worked in Marvel Entertainment's Deadpool and Deadpool 2. While fans are fond of Ryan Reynolds' savage superhero character, they were also speculating its official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hitman's Bodyguard actor recently confirmed Deadpool's official entry in the MCU through a quirky Instagram post.

Ryan Reynold announces Deadpool's entry into the MCU

Ryan Reynolds recently took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his character Deadpool's official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also promoted his upcoming film Free Guy with the five-minute video. In the video, Deadpool ran his own YouTube channel named 'Deadpool's Maximum Reactions', in which he reacted to the trailers of some upcoming films. He picked the film Free Guy to react to its trailer and jokes upon its delayed release. He then welcomed Taika Waititi in his character Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. While welcoming Korg, Deadpool said, "Korg, who was not my first choice. But, apparently, everyone else was too busy over on Disney Plus".

During reacting to Free Guy's trailer, Deadpool also joked about the plot of Deadpool 2. Deadpool also cringed over Korg being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after getting to know about his intelligence. He also called himself (Ryan Reynolds) "Canadian Cumberbatch" after watching the entire trailer.

Deadpool asked for some tips from Korg at the end of the video and said, "Any tips on getting into the MCU there Korg?". Taika Waititi's Korg replied with "Have a dream. Chase it. Lose that dream. Just sabotage all sorts of happiness in the pursuit of that dream. Climb up to the peak of that mountain, and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you're never going to achieve that dream, and at that point, check your emails. Maybe you'll get something from your agent saying Marvel wants to talk." The caption of the video read, "DP is officially in the MCU!". He later wrote, "He’s starting with reaction videos, then some social influencer work, onto Parks appearances all leading up to some after-credit work by 2030."

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

