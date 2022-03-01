Ryan Reynolds is currently gearing up for the release of his sci-fi movie The Adam Project. The actor who has been quite vocal about his struggle with mental health and doesn't shy away from talking about it, got candid about the same during film's interview. The Deadpool star recently got candid about his long battle with anxiety and said that the confidence he usually shows on the outside isn't always what is going inside.

Ryan Reynolds talks about struggle with anxiety

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Ryan Reynolds spoke about how he always had problems with his anxiety. The actor recalled the time and said that he had always been nervous before interviews and shows. "I've had anxiety my whole life really. I feel like I have two parts of my personality that one takes over when that happens." Ryan explained that before the curtains could open he would be really sick and nervous, but as soon as the curtains went up, "it's like this little guy takes over and he's like, 'I got this. You're cool,'" he said. "I feel like my heart rate drop and my breathing calm and I just kind of go out and I'm this different person. And it's like I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy,'" said Reynolds.

The actor had previously also spoken about how importance should be given to one's mental health. During Mental Health Awareness month Reynolds has written, "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over worry and over everything, please know you're not alone."

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for the release of his science fiction film, The Adam Project. The movie will reunite Reynolds with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy and feature a star-studded cast of Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener. The movie is based on the concept of time travelling and will follow the journey of a man who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds