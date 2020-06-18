Ryan Reynolds' Movies Helmed By Director Patrick Hughes That You Must Watch

Ryan Reynolds began his career by starring in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside. Since then there was no stepping back. He has worked with almost every leading director and producer in Hollywood. Patrick Hughes is one of them. Patrick is an Australian film director best known for action films. Here are Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster films helmed by director Patrick Hughes.

also read | Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' and 'Deadpool' memes to share with friends; See here

The Hitman's Bodyguard

Ryan Reynolds first worked with Patrick Hughes in The Hitman's Bodyguard. It is an action and comedy-drama flick directed by Patrick Hughes. The Hitman's Bodyguard features Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek. It flashes the story of a bodyguard (Reynolds) who must protect a convicted hitman (Jackson), who's on his way to testify at the International Criminal Court.

Released in the year 2017, The Hitman's Bodyguard grossed $180 million worldwide. The film received mixed reviews, with reviewers praising Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson's chemistry. After a year of the film's success, it was officially announced that Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Hughes will again work together for a sequel, titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, with plans to begin filming later in the year.

also read | Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground' has some of the most impressive tracks; Check it out

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a sequel flick to Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Hughes' debut collaboration, The Hitman's Bodyguard. The upcoming action and comedy film is directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is slated to be released on August 20, 2021, by Lionsgate. Reportedly, the film is a continuation of the original film. Bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they begin on a new adventure to save Sonia, Darius's wife, from new threats.

also read | Times when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds extended their support for noble causes

What's Next For Ryan Reynolds -

On the professional front, Ryan Reynolds was last seen in 6 Underground released 2019. For his upcomers, the Deadpool star has several films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Free Guy, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Red Notice, The Croods 2 and any others. Reportedly, Ryan will also soon start working for his cult film Deadpool 3.

also read | Ryan Reynolds' Mask For His Deadpool Series Was Made Like This, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.