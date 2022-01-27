Ryan Reynolds To Have A Street Named After Him In Canada’s Capital City Ottawa; Read

Superstar Ryan Reynolds' love and appreciation for his home country Canada will soon bag the actor a street named after him in the capital city Ottawa. The Free Guy actor is one of the most sought after stars hailing from Canada, with him and his wife Blake Lively known for their philanthropic work over the years. According to Screenrant, the couple has donated over $1 million to charitable organisations like Food Banks Canada, Feeding America since the advent of the COVID-19 to aid the less fortunate.

Ottawa's Mayor Jim Watson announced the special tribute to Ryan via social media, quipping that he'll soon be 'bringing forward a motion' to have the street named after him. He also mentioned how Ottawa has a 'special place in Ryan's heart'.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mayor Jim Watson posted a picture of him as well as of Ryan holding a placard having "voice Ryan Reynolds way" written all over it. Heaping praises on the Deadpool star, he wrote, "It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him. Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon!". Take a look.

It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him.



Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon! pic.twitter.com/W1QNtoOgwK — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 26, 2022

Reynolds being his witty self, responded to the Mayor's tweet by quipping that he has changed his daughter's name to Ottawa. He wrote, "This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr Mayor… I’ve changed my daughter’s name to “Ottawa.”

According to Screenrant, the actor recently raised over $850,000 for the SickKids Foundation which supports Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. Blake and Reynolds have also donated $250,000 to Influence Mentoring, a Canadian group known for aiding Indigenous students so as to 'eliminate educational and employment gaps'.

Last year, Ryan was also honoured with the General’s Performing Arts Award in Canada for his past performances. The celebrity duo has even partnered with Ottawa Public Health to encourage vaccinations.

Image: TWITTER/@JIMWATSONOTTAWA