Ryan Reynolds To Miley Cyrus, Celebrity Social Media Posts That Made Headlines This Week

Several events took place this week in the Hollywood entertainment industry. From Ryan Reynolds taking the COVID-19 vaccination to Miley Cyrus celebrating 15 years of her Disney show, Hannah Montana, many celebrities made headlines this week from March 28 to April 3. Check out this Hollywood social media recap of the posts that made headlines.

Ryan Reynolds takes vaccine

On April 1, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him, wherein he is seen taking the coronavirus vaccine. Here, the actor stunned in a white tee, layered with a black jacket and sea green coloured pants. Sporting a pink beany cap, Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post read as "Finally got 5G" as he took the vaccine injection on his arm.

15 years of Hannah Montana

On March 24, Miley Cyrus celebrated the 15 years of Hannah Montana. The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback pictures of her as Hannah Montana. She sent special flower arrangements, in colours of the show’s logo, to several people, who were a part of the cast of the team, which included Joe Jonas, Emily Osment and Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus' Instagram post read, “Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever”.

Meghan Markle quits social media

After officially stepping down from Royal duties on March 30, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also deleted their social media accounts. An official statement was passed through The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram handle. The couple revealed that they will be bidding adieu to their social media family and this revelation marks the end of Meghan Markle's Instagram presence unless she decides to return with a personal account instead.

Hailey Beiber on quitting Twitter

In Hailey Beiber's recent interview with psychiatrist Dr Jessica Clemons, the model opened about anxiety and internet trolling. During this conversation, she also shared that she quit Twitter and that she hardly uses her Instagram. Talking about the trolling on Twitter, Hailey said that she doesn't have a Twitter account anymore because she felt it had a very toxic environment.

Kirsten Dunst announces pregnancy

Kirsten Dunst's latest Instagram post shocked her fans as she sported a baby bump on the front page for W Magazine. She took to her Instagram and announced the news in the most stylish way. The actress had revealed her first pregnancy in a similar way and the recent gown worn by the actress was inspired by her look in 2018's pregnancy announcement.

Reese Witherspoon reads Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently reshared Reese's Instagram story and thanked her for reading her book. Reese shared her copy of Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished and praised the writer. She called Priyanka a "generous, talented and dynamic woman".

Kelly Ripa wishes her husband Mark on his 50th Birthday

Kelly took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video, featuring her husband, Mark Consuelos on the occasion of his 50th birthday on March 30. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos". Kelly further added, "I’ve loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you".