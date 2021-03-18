Ryan Reynolds Watches Green Lantern For The First Time; Comments That 'it Ain't A Tragedy'

Ryan Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan in Green Lantern that released in 2011. The film was heavily criticized by the viewers and failed to match expectations at the box office. The actor himself has neglected to watch the movie for around a decade. But now, Reynolds revealed that he is finally watching the superhero film and it is before the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Ryan Reynolds watches Green Lantern ahead of Snyder Cut debut and shares his views

Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter handle, where he has more than 17 million followers, to share that he is watching Green Lantern for the first time. The actor wrote that he is excited about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But before its premiere, he will be doing something he has never done; which is actually watching his own DC superhero movie.

Throughout his viewing, Ryan Reynolds kept fans updated with his tweets. The actor shared a picture of his power ring and mentioned that he still has it. In the end, he expressed his thoughts on watching the movie. Reynolds asserted that Green Lantern was nothing to fear of. He noted that hundreds of “incredible” crew and cast members did amazing work on it. He wrote that it is not perfect, but it is also not a tragedy. Check out some of his tweets below.

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad pic.twitter.com/sj5jzWrWUt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Still have the ring pic.twitter.com/eDezX6iTQc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way... but still... heavy hitters. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Green Lantern centers around Hal Jordan, a test pilot who is chosen to become the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps. He is given a ring that grants him superpowers and he must confront Parallax, who threatens to disturb the balance of power in the universe. The movie’s failure had Warner Bros. Studios canceling a planned sequel.