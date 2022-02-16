Ryan Reynolds With Jennifer Garner, John Legend At Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Premiere

Last Updated: 16th February, 2022 22:11 IST

In 'The Adam Project' a man travels back in time and teams up with his younger self and his late father to save the future. The movie also stars Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

Walker Scobell will be playing the role of a younger version of Reynolds in the movie.

Ryan was joined by his co-star Jennifer Garner who will be playing the role of his mother in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures from the premiere of his movie 'The Adam Project'. Reynolds will play the role of a time traveller.

