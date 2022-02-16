Last Updated:

Ryan Reynolds With Jennifer Garner, John Legend At Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Premiere

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures from the premiere of his movie 'The Adam Project' with Jennifer Garner, John Legend & more.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Ryan Reynolds
1/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures from the premiere of his movie 'The Adam Project'. Reynolds will play the role of a time traveller. 

Ryan Reynolds
2/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Ryan was joined by his co-star Jennifer Garner who will be playing the role of his mother in the movie. 

Ryan Reynolds
3/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Walker Scobell will be playing the role of a younger version of Reynolds in the movie. 

Ryan Reynolds
4/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen also attended the premiere of 'The Adam Project' 

Ryan Reynolds
5/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Actor Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elle Key were also spotted at the premiere. 

Ryan Reynolds
6/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

Ryan Reynolds shared a picture with Singer/songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers from the premiere of 'The Adam Project'.

Ryan Reynolds
7/7
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

In 'The Adam Project'  a man travels back in time and teams up with his younger self and his late father to save the future. The movie also stars Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: ryan reynolds, the adam project, jennifer garner
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, have a look at these best dressed celebs of the week

Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, have a look at these best dressed celebs of the week
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at dubbing studio, Shruti Haasan attends beau Santanu's exhibition

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at dubbing studio, Shruti Haasan attends beau Santanu's exhibition
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com