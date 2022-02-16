Ryan Reynolds With Jennifer Garner, John Legend At Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Premiere

Quick links:
Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures from the premiere of his movie 'The Adam Project'. Reynolds will play the role of a time traveller.
Ryan was joined by his co-star Jennifer Garner who will be playing the role of his mother in the movie.
Ryan Reynolds shared a picture with Singer/songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers from the premiere of 'The Adam Project'.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.