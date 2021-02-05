Ryan Seacrest Quits 'Live From The Red Carpet' After 14 Years As 'new Adventures' Await

Ryan Seacrest wants to go on some “new adventures”. The celebrated host and producer has announced his departure from E!’s show, Live from the Red Carpet. Ryan interacted with celebs on the red carpet for the last 14 years. He spoke about the same in a recent Instagram post.

Ryan Seacrest quits Live from the Red Carpet after 14 years

Ryan Seacrest has been gracing television screens with his mic and stage presence for more than a decade now. The KUWTK executive producer helped decrease the distance between celebrities on the red carpet and the audience who adores them. But now, Ryan Seacrest has decided to take a step back from one of his signature hosting duties.

In a recent Instagram post, Ryan Seacrest has revealed that he has chosen to quit as the co-host of E!’s famous show, Live from the Red Carpet. Ryan has been co-hosting the famous red carpet along with Giuliana Rancic. Seacrest spoke about his departure from the red-carpet show in his latest Instagram post.

In the caption of this Instagram post, Ryan wrote, “After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures." He further wrote, “I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana (Rancic)”. Seacrest concluded his post by thanking everyone for their support and watching him on air for the last 14 years. Take a look at Ryan Seacrest’s Instagram post here.

The moment Ryan posted about his decision of quitting the show many of his fans took to the comments section and expressed that they will miss him. One fan wrote, “Won’t be the same without you! While another fan wrote, “You will be missed!”. Take a look at all of these comments on Ryan Seacrest’s Instagram post here.

E! also posted a statement about Ryan Seacrest’s departure on their website. The network in its statement expressed that they enjoyed their long relationship with Ryan and especially as the host of Live from the Red Carpet. The statement also mentioned Ryan as being instrumental in giving their viewers a first-hand glimpse of Hollywood’s biggest nights. The network concluded their statement by saying that Ryan Seacrest will also be a part of the E! family.

