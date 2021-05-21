Ryan Seacrest Shares His Foot Care Routine After Kelly Ripa Gushed About His Feet

The American Idol star Ryan Seacrest shared his foot care routine after Kelly Ripa had gushed about his feet in one of her Instagram stories. In the now disappeared Instagram story, Kelly was seen zooming in on Ryan's foot and wrote on the story "Just Gawgeous". She was heard saying if he has done plastic surgery or something and Ryan said he had done micro-blading pointing to his toe and finger before putting on the shoe. In a recent interview with TMZ, Ryan had revealed he was not aware Kelly was shooting the video, but he was kind enough to share his foot care routine.

In an interview with TMZ on Thursday, May 20, Ryan Seacrest talked about Kelly Ripa displaying his feet on the internet and gushing about his feet. Ryan said he usually goes by Kelly's dressing room in the morning and he went in to visit her but he was not aware she was shooting a video at the time. He said she was talking to his feet as if they were human beings and she later went on to post that. The interviewer asked him about his foot care routine and Ryan revealed he applied coconut oil. He said he also went for a manicure and pedicure but not on a regular basis. He ended with a humbling note saying, he got lucky it got filmed at the right time and they were not as bad as they usually were.

Last week, Ryan Seacret was seen showing off his "summer body" in one of the behind-the-scenes clips from Friday's episode of Live! With Kelly And Ryan. Taking to the show's Instagram handle, Ryan was seen in a pale blue robe slung over his shirtless body in the video. Kelly was heard saying "Why is he wearing his bathrobe like that?". Ryan says "I thought it was a dream. I woke up, I turned on the lights, and boom, there I was. Everything I always wanted." He later fails to take off his robe and asks Gelman to help him out. As soon as he takes off the robe it was revealed that he was not actually shirtless but was wearing a muscle suit underneath. "There it is. Look at that. Isn't that amazing overnight? Right," Ryan jokes. Kelly funnily asks him if he got a sunburn and says "But You seem to be peeling a little bit".

