Ryan Sutter Opens Up About His Health On Social Media, Says 'Things Are Looking Up'

After almost a year of suffering from a mysterious illness, former The Bachelorette winner, Ryan Sutter is learning about what went wrong with his body. In a long post on his Instagram feed, the dad of three shared some answers that have been "unfolded" about his health.

Ryan Sutter opens up about his health in a long Instagram post

Back in December 2020, Sutter took to his Instagram account and shared with his fans and followers an update on his health. He shared that he started getting sick in August 2020 after completing an 18-week training course with the Denver Fire Department as he planned to get back to his job as a firefighter. He wrote, “Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional 'flu like' symptoms," but even after getting multiple COVID-19 tests, he always tested negative.

He mentioned in his post, “It's been five months now and, if anything, I feel worse. Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue — sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full-body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, lightheadedness, nausea, and just general all-around not feeling good”. Fortunately, things seem to have gotten better for him as he mentioned in his recent post on May 23, 2021. He started it by saying, “Things are looking up...”.

Followed by this he questioned some of his decisions and wrote, “Maybe I picked a bad time to start my career over? Maybe I was too old, too broken, too confident, too selfish, too clueless? Maybe it was too much? Maybe I should've left well enough alone — stayed comfortable and content, each day rolling by on life cruise control? Maybe I made a mistake?”.

Further ascertaining that it might have been the right things as he wrote, “Or maybe not” and continued. “Maybe those maybes are meant to shine light on what may be? To illuminate a path of personal growth and to challenge a new mindset? To demonstrate what might be possible and what may be most important?” He further mentioned that he was in a better place physically and mentally.

Concluding his post, Ryan Sutter wrote, “As I continue to contemplate the experiences of the past year, I’m beginning to cast off the maybes and find certainty within. I am certain of my place in life professionally and personally. Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there. (more on that to come...) Things are indeed looking up...So now I wonder if maybe what may be difficult is necessary to find what may be our greatest potential?”.

Image: Ryan Sutter’s Instagram

