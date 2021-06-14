Sabyasachi On Cloud 9 As Madonna Follows Him, Shares '4 Women Who Shaped My Vision'

Sabyasachi Mukherjee today is considered among the prolific fashion designers of India, with top celebrities donning his attires for their important occasions. However, decades ago, he was just a ‘shy, nerdy boy’ from West Bengal, who used to play a Madonna cassette on his broken walkman. Sabyasachi showed how far he had come when the iconic popstar started following him on Instagram.

Sabyasachi delighted to see his inspiration Madonna follow him on Instagram

Sabyasachi was over the moon as Madonna started following him and posted a statement on his Instagram stories. He wrote that he had stated it in many interviews that four women who shaped his ‘artistic vision’ were Frida Kahlo, Edith Piaf, Amrita Sher-Gill and Madonna. He added that a lot of what he was today was because of Madonna.

“She taught me in her own way, that you can build something incredible with hard work, focus and determination,” his post read.

Sabyasachi even recalled that the only time he had been 'reckless' was when he ‘ran away’ and took an overnight flight to watch a Madonna concert, though his collection for the New York Fashion Week was not ready. He stated that he did so to ‘taste life.’ Sabyasachi stated that he too was one of those million fans the Jump singer had a ‘deep influence on'.

“All I want to tell you Madonna, is that you helped me build something of myself,” he wrote, before introducing himself as a ‘shy, nerdy boy from a suburban school in West Bengal, India, with a broken walkman held together by a rubber band and a cassette of ‘Like a Virgin.’

Madonna even re-posted Sabysachi’s post.

Sabyasachi has been a top choice for celebrities for their wedding, notable names being Virat Kolhi-Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, and others in recent years to Jasrit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan a few weeks ago. Even international celebrities like Renee Zellweger, Resse Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and others have flaunted his designs.

