Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashes a conservative rally event, lands in trouble

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on June 27 gatecrashed at an event in Washington and posed as a county singer and encouraged the crowd to sing along with him. The video documenting the entire event has been making the rounds on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen singing with fans as he takes a jibe at former US President Barack Obama, the coronavirus pandemic, mask wearers and many more.

Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashes an event

The event titled “March For Our Rights 3”, which counters a 2018 student-led “March For Our Lives” was organised in the wake of the Parkland High School shooting in Florida. The actor is supposedly assumed to have sung the untitled song in front of a crowd of 500 people. Through his song, Cohen criticised and targeted “Sushi eaters” and the Chinese, the actor also had lyrics targeting the World Health Organisation and journalists.

The small viral clip featuring the actor showcaed him dressed in denim dungarees with a matching cowboy hat. According to reports, Cohen’s team at the event included four armed security guards and an ambulance on standby for him to escape from the spot. As per reports, the organizers of the event commented upon the incident and said that whatever happened at the conservative rally was neither cordoned nor accepted by all. The organizers of the event also reportedly revealed that they were stopped from pulling the microphone’s plug when they heard the actor adressing the people and crooning the hate-filled song. Here's the viral video:

Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by “The Washington State Three Percenters” - a right wing militia group — and took over the stage.



As per reports, one of the organisers claimed that a large sum of donation from California was the incentive to allow the audience to sing along with the actor. Cohen had his security on hand to prevent the plug from being pulled and assure his safety once the attendees caught on to his act. The actor is yet to comment on his appearance at the event. There has been a lot of speculation doing rounds on the Internet whether this is a one-off stunt ahead of the US presidential elections.

