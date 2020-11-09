Sacha Baron Cohen Takes A Dig At Trump Post Elections, Says 'Your Performance Was Tragic'

Sacha Baron Cohen took to his social media handle and took a jibe at Donald Trump as he lost the recent US Presidential elections. The Borat actor criticised Trump’s performance this past week and wrote in his tweet that he is “out of work”. Sacha Boren Cohen's tweet went viral on social media as he wrote about how he had offered a job to Trump earlier but now the offer has been “rescinded” considering his “performance this past week was tragic and sad”.

Check out the tweet from Sacha Baron Cohen below.

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job.



But your performance this past week was tragic and sad.



Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

Netizens react

Numerous netizens flooded the post with their comments and reaction as they agreed with Sacha Baron Cohen about the US Elections 2020 performance of Donald Trump. Several netizens commented on how hilarious they find the actor's tweet and how much they love his sense of humour. Check out some of the reactions from the netizens below.

I Love you. Hahahahaha — Mike Ciotti (@TheMikeCiotti) November 7, 2020

We might as well start filling out a job application for him. https://t.co/laaf5CDZej — Eric Ditmer (@ericditmer) November 8, 2020

Hahahah — sabrina rosen (@costume93) November 7, 2020

Donald Trump had mocked Sacha Baron Cohen

Recently, Donald Trump and Sacha Boren had gotten into a controversy where Trump had called the latter “phoney” and “creep”. During a press conference, reporters had asked the then President to comment on his lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in Borat which had created a lot of controversies. In the film, Rudy was filmed lying on a bed with his hand inside his pants as a young woman stood close to him.

Hollywoodlife had reported that Donald Trump told their reporters that he did not know about the above controversy. Trump further said that Sacha had tried to scam him years ago and that he is phoney. Moreover, Trump had also told the reporters at the conference that he does not find the actor funny and “to me, he’s a creep’.

Sacha Baron Cohen's response

In response, Sacha had called Trump a “racist buffoon” and had commented that Trump would be “needing a job” once the US election 2020 results are declared. He had written in his tweet that, “I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you, I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!” Check out the tweet below.

