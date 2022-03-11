Sacha Baron Cohen Tweets To CEOs Of Social Media Giants Over Airing Of Russian State TV

While many nations are taking a stand against Russia amid its offensive against Ukraine, the film industries across the world are also reacting to the ongoing war in different ways. On one hand, studios have refused to release their upcoming films in Russia, streamers have stop airing content in the nation and musicians have cancelled their concerts, and on the other hand, several celebrities are making donations for the aid of victims of war in Ukraine.

Sacha Baron Cohen was the latest to express his thoughts on the war and expressed his displeasure. The actor hit out at social media platforms for not blocking Russia State TV on their platforms as he highlighted the attacks by the Vladimir Putin-led nation against its neighbours.

Sacha Baron Cohen hits out at social media platform heads for not blocking Russia State TV

Sacha Baron Cohen expressed his displeasure on Twitter, where he shared a collage of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Vojcicki.

The Oscar-nominated actor addressed the heads and asked why their platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube were still showing Russia's state-run RT channel.

"Why are you profiting off Putin's propaganda?" Cohen asked. He demanded that the Russian RT be removed immediately from their platforms.

In another tweet a day later, Cohen addressed the employees of the companies with a photo of a pregnant woman being stretchered off. The actor shared that they had become a part of the companies to 'change the world', but their CEOs were spreading ' Putin's lies as he bombs pregnant women."

The 50-year-old said he was 'begging' to the heads and that the world would thank them if they took off the channels.

Hollywood takes action against Russia amid Ukraine war

Previously, Netflix, while sharing that it would not be carrying out its service in Russia in the wake of the war, had stated that they would not be streaming the Russia state channels.

Hollywood studios Disney, Universal, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures had announced their decision to pull their upcoming releases from Russia amid the war. As a result, the recently-released The Batman did not make it to Russian theatres.