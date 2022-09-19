Sacheen Littlefeather Accepts Academy's Apology For Hostile Reception At 45th Oscars

Sacheen Littlefeather is a notable American actor who gained massive attention for her speech at the 45th Oscars when she arrived on stage to accept the award on behalf of Marlon Brando for his role in The Godfather. As her speech shed light on Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, she received major backlash while getting blacklisted by Hollywood. After almost 50 years, she received an apology from the Academy that she only recently accepted at an event held in her honour.

Sacheen Littlefeather formally accepts Academy’s apology

According to People, the actor and activist Littlefeather was honoured during an event called 'An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. During the event, she formally accepted the apology issued to her by the Academy a couple of months ago.

While reacting to the apology letter issued by then-Academy president David Rubin in June, she said that she was accepting it not only for her but knowing that it was not only for her but for all of the nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight. She further urged all the Indians in the audience to stand and feel proud as survivors. She went on to encourage them to stand for their truth even when she is no more and keep the voices of their nations alive.

She said, “I am here accepting this apology. Not only for me alone, but as acknowledgement, knowing that it was not only for me but for all of our nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight. Now, I would like all the Indian people in this audience to stand. Look at our people, look at each other and be proud that we stand as survivors, all of us. Please, when I'm gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive," she concluded. "I remain Sacheen Littlefeather. Thank you."

What happened at the 45th Oscars?

It all began when Saceen Littlefeather went on stage to accept the award for Marlon Brando for his role in The Godfather. As she arrived on stage, she rejected the award and stated that Brando sent her for the same. She then called out the film industry for their mistreatment of the Native Americans. While many lauded her guts to publicly call out the film industry, others from the audience booed at her.

In a recent interview with Variety, she recalled the incident and revealed how John Wayne was restrained by security guards from assaulting her while she was on stage. Stating further, she mentioned how she was boycotted by the FBI as well as by Hollywood. She even alleged that the FBI threatened the film industry people not to cast me or they would shut down their productions. She went on to reveal how she was not even allowed to appear on talk shows and represent herself.

Watch the 1973 Oscar speech by Sacheen Littlefeather-

