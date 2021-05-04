Safaree Samuels And Erica Mena Announce 2nd Pregnancy; Rapper Says, 'new Baby Who Dis?'

Hollywood rapper and songwriter Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are soon going to be a family of four! The Love & Hip Hop couple is about to see their family grow as they officially announced the impending birth of their second child. Erica Mena's second pregnancy comes only a year and a half after the birth of her daughter, Safire Majesty.

Announcing the second pregnancy on their social media handles, the couple photos featuring a pregnant Mena standing next to a shirtless Safaree with stacks of cash under their feet. Mena can be seen wearing a black net gown while Samuels simply wore a pair of black jeans.

Erica Mena first shared the post with Samuels, in which he can be seen holding a bag presumably also full of cash. She shared the post with the caption, "More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway". Safaree Samuels also shared the same picture an hour later on his Instagram handle.

However, Samuels shared the post with a different caption which read, "Safire got a new sibling," adding "New baby who dis ? #2under2 time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny," along with a few laughing emojis. Take a look at the post below.

More about Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's children

Both Erica and Safaree graced their respective social media handles to share some more pictures. Safaree shared a photo of himself wearing a black full face mask which made him look like a classic bank robber while still wearing the same attire from the photoshoot. He shared the post saying, "It better be a boy," cheekily adding, "just finish robbing the vault".

Erica Mena, on the other hand, shared two more posts on her Instagram handle. In the first post, she posed solo during the same photoshoot. She wrote a caption thanking her team and everyone who helped them conduct the shoot. In the second post, she shared another photo of the couple from the shoot.

She wrote a caption about how marriage isn't easy but a family is something that is worth it. She wrote, "Marriage - It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am". Take a look at the posts shared by Erica Mena below.

