SAG 2020: Best Foreign Films Recognised By The Screen Actors Guild Awards

SAG is considered to be one of the most prestigious award ceremonies around the globe. The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) recognise outstanding performances in films and televisions. The award ceremony has been a prominent one ever since its debut in 1995.

The SAG is often considered to be the stepping stone for a film or filmmaker to receive the prestigious Oscar award. This year around, SAG created history by awarding a foreign film with its most prestigious award of Best Ensemble Cast. Here are some of the foreign films that have been recognized by SAG by either an award or a nomination.

Parasite (2019)

The Korean hit film Parasite is evidently one of the most prominent films to come out in 2019. The film has evidently broken the language barrier and allowed the audience to have an immersive experience about the life of Korean people, hidden subtly in a comedy-thriller backdrop. Parasite is also the first non-English film to be awarded at SAG making it a historic feat.

PARASITE is the first non-English language film ever to win the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Best Ensemble.#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/U2xnWvtGKI — NEON (@neonrated) January 20, 2020

The Artist (2011)

2011's silent noir film The Artist was reportedly the talk of the town when it initially came out in October 2011. The French film was a narrative tale of the changing Hollywood between 1927-1932. Besides from getting recognised by SAG, The Artist also went on to receive multiple nominations in various award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

(photo courtesy - The Artist IMDB)

The Favourite (2018)

2018's The Favourite was a co-production between the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. This made the film qualify into the foreign film category as it was a mix of various productions coming together to tell a story based in the 17th Century. The Favourite earned three nominations for Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone's performances.

(photo courtesy - The Favourite IMDB)

Image courtesy - Parasite movie Instagram

