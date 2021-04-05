SAG Awards 2021: A Look At Heartwarming Speeches From This Year's Award Ceremony

The 27th Annual SAG Awards were presented on April 4, 2021. SAG Awards were presented honouring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2020. The winners were announced at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Some of the big winners were Schitt’s Creek's Catherine O'Hara, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's Viola Davis, The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast, late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Youn Yuh-Jung for Minari among others. The SAG Awards 2021 winners accepted their awards with heartwarming speeches that one shouldn’t miss.

SAG Awards 2021: Heartwarming speeches from this year's award ceremony

One of the emotional speeches of the night came from Taylor Simone Ledward, late Chadwick Boseman’s wife. The acclaimed actor passed away in August 2020 after battling cancer. In acceptance for the Best Actor award, Taylor thanked Chadwick's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom team and his co-star Viola Davis as well as the makers. She also thanked August Wilson. Later, she said, "If you see the world unbalanced be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind, that's a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you, screen actors, thank you Chad!"

Chadwick’s Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. In her speech, she also thanked the late August Wilson. She said, "Thank you August for leaving a legacy to actors of colour that we can relish for the rest of our lives. Thank you so much."

Schitt’s Creek's Catherine O'Hara was awarded for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. In acceptance, she appreciated Annie Murphy, Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and Kaley Cuoco. Speaking of the writers, she said, “Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I'm currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved, make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be.”

Minari star Youn Yuh-Jung took home the award in the best female actor in a supporting role category. She became the first Korean actress to ever win in the category, making history. She said, “I don't know how to describe my feelings. I'm being recognized by Westerners. I'm very pleased and happy."

The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast won an outstanding cast in a motion picture at the awards. Frank Langella accepted on behalf of the cast. He said, “We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago Seven, and most especially, Aaron Sorkin, our leader whose voice is the soul of this movie.”

Congratulations to the cast of #TrialOfTheChicago7 for bringing this timely story of injustice to the screen and winning the @SAGawards for OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Ss6B4sdXrT — The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7) April 5, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya bagged the best supporting actor award for Judas and the Black Messiah. He dedicated the award to his Black Panther costar, late Chadwick Boseman. He said, "You can't make a film without an incredible group of people that come together and want to say the truth.”

Netflix’s The Crown scored two trophies at the SAG Awards - Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for Gillian Anderson. Olivia Colman accepted the award on behalf of the cast. She went on to thank the national health service. She said, “We’re very lucky in the UK to have you.”

Many, many congratulations to @GillianA, and the ensemble cast of Season 4. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/F2Opsjm1D4 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 5, 2021

Promo Image Courtesy: Viola Davis and Catherine O'Hara Instagram