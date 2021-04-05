Last Updated:

SAG Awards 2021: Complete List Of Winners For Movies And TV Series; Check Here

SAG Awards 2021 recently concluded with its virtual function. Check out the complete winner list including Trail of the Chicago 7, Schitt Creek, and more.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2020 at the 27th Annual SAG Awards. The event took place virtually via a pre-recorded Zoom call. Presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, it is one of the top awards. Check out the complete list of winners at SAG Awards 2021.

SAG Awards winners list for 2021

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture 

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

  • YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
  • SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
  • JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
  • KELVIN HARRISON JR. / Fred Hampton
  • MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
  • FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
  • JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
  • EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
  • MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
  • ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
  • JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – MINARI

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • WONDER WOMAN 1984

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

 

  • GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
  • MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
  • HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
  • STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
  • OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
  • EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
  • ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
  • CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
  • EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
  • TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
  • JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
  • SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

SCHITT’S CREEK

  • CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
  • EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
  • DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
  • EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
  • SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
  • ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
  • CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
  • NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
  • JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
  • KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – OZARK

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – THE CROWN

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – TED LASSO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

  • THE MANDALORIAN

 

