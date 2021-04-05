SAG Awards 2021: Complete List Of Winners For Movies And TV Series; Check Here

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2020 at the 27th Annual SAG Awards. The event took place virtually via a pre-recorded Zoom call. Presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, it is one of the top awards. Check out the complete list of winners at SAG Awards 2021.

SAG Awards winners list for 2021

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz

KELVIN HARRISON JR. / Fred Hampton

MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark

FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman

JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden

MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler

ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis

JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – MINARI

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – OZARK

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – THE CROWN

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – TED LASSO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

THE MANDALORIAN

Promo Image Source: A Still from Trail of Chicago 7 and thecrownnetflix Instagram