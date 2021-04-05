SAG Awards 2021: Complete List Of Winners For Movies And TV Series; Check Here

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2020 at the 27th Annual SAG Awards. The event took place virtually via a pre-recorded Zoom call. Presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, it is one of the top awards. Check out the complete list of winners at SAG Awards 2021.
SAG Awards winners list for 2021
Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
- YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
- SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
- JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
- KELVIN HARRISON JR. / Fred Hampton
- MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
- FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
- JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
- EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
- MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
- ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
- JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – MINARI
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Television Programs
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE CROWN
- GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
- MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
- HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
- STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
- OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
- EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
- ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
- CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
- EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
- TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
- JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
- SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
SCHITT’S CREEK
- CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
- EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
- DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
- EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
- SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
- ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
- CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
- NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
- JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
- KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – OZARK
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – THE CROWN
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – TED LASSO
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
