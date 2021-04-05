SAG Awards 2021 - Gal Gadot Celebrates WW 1984 Stunt Team Win With BTS Pictures

Gal Gadot was all praise for the Wonder Woman stunt team as they won the SAG award for outstanding action performance by a stunt team. She wrote a long and heartfelt caption congratulating her team who helped put up some of the most amazing stunts throughout the film. She also went on to share several pictures from the sets of the film where the stunt team can be seen assisting her with various stunts. She thanked the team for their efforts in helping to keep her safe throughout the filming and thus went on to shower several phrases on the stunt team that won the SAG.

Gal Gadot shares BTS pictures from WW 1984

In the post shared by Gal Gadot, she began her caption by addressing the award win by the stunt team of Wonder Woman 1984. She further went on to write that the team she worked with had some of the most hardworking personnel she came across. She called them amazing athletes and artists as she seemed amazed by the work they had done in the film. She then went on to shed light on the fact that their contribution was not just to make the film a successful action-packed venture but to also keep the cast and crew safe. She mentioned that it was the stunt team that played a vital part in achieving this and thus she was all praise for the group of artists. She then continued to write that she was so grateful to them and to everyone who worked on the film and made it into a reality. She thanked everyone else who was involved in the movie and contributed to the success of Wonder Woman 1984.

For the post, Gal Gadot uploaded a series of pictures and videos in which the team can be seen assisting Gal in various stunts throughout the film - from helping her fly on harnesses to making sure she was safe with her safety gear. The team could be seen attending to all of Gal’s needs as they performed the stunts with her. A number of scenes required Gal to be lifted via harnesses and thus the team can be seen instructing Gal who herself did those stunts. In a few pictures, Gal and her stunt double can be seen conversing as they get ready for the desert scene. Gal Gadot also posted a solo picture of her stunt double within the series and thus showed her gratitude for the stunt team who helped her throughout the film.