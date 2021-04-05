SAG Awards 2021: Rege-Jean Page Shares Picture, Video Clip Celebrating His Peers

Actor Rege-Jean Page took to his Instagram account on April 5, 2021, and shared a picture of himself from the SAG Awards 2021 which were held on Sunday evening. The actor also shared a short clip from the ceremony that was held virtually, following COVID-19 precautions. Scroll down and take a look at his post here.

SAG Awards 2021 - Rege-Jean Page shares his outfit at & a glimpse from ceremony

The first picture shared by Rege featured him leaning on a wall behind and looking side-ways. The actor looked dapper in his all-black ensemble, with a black shirt under a black tuxedo and black suede shoes. Followed by this, was a video clip from the virtual award ceremony that was held on Zoom, which mentioned being on the same call as Olivia Colman who plays the Queen, on the popular show The Crown, and was one of the winners at the SAG Awards.

For the caption, Rege wrote, “Gorgeous day to celebrate our peers at the @sagawards. Team @bridgertonnetflix riding high in the very best company, and a stunning leading actor group led with real grace by Jason Bateman. Bravo all! #sagawards” and further added the details of his styling and grooming team. The post has received over 627k likes so far since the actor shared it on the platform. The comments under the post are from a series of fans who can’t stop appreciating the actor for his looks and have showered him with the "heart eyes" emoji; take a look at the comments here.

About Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit

The actor who himself was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards had recently announced his exit from the show. The news was shared by the social media pages of the show, which wrote in a letter, “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family…”. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself while riding a horse and as he bid adieu to fans of the character.

Promo Image Source: Rene-Jean Page Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.