SAG Awards 2022: 'House Of Gucci' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Lead With Maximum Nominations

Image: Instagram/@powerofthedogfilm/@houseofguccimovie
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 nomination list recently surfaced online and created a buzz among the fans as it revealed how Lady Gaga's House of Gucci and Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog were among the top contenders that received the maximum nods. Next in line were Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show, Squid Game and others.
The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 will be presented on 27 February 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony will be broadcast live on both TNT and TBS at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m.
Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)
Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)
Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
“The Great” (Hulu)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing)
Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)
Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)
Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
“Belfast” (Focus Features)
“CODA” (Apple Original Films)
“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
“King Richard” (Warner Bros)
“Black Widow”
“Dune”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“Cobra Kai”
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
“Loki”
“Mare of Easttown”
“Squid Game”
