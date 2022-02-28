SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga, Brian Cox & Other Celebs Weigh In On Russia-Ukraine War

The SAG Awards 2022 recently took place over the weekend and several celebrities spoke up about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Actors like Lady Gaga, Brian Cox, Andrew Garfield, and more extended their support for the people of Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion. On 24 February, Russia launched a large-scale military operation and invaded Ukraine, it's neighbour to the southwest. The invasion marked a major escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian crisis that began in 2014.

Celebs extended support to Ukraine at SAG Awards 2022

As per E!, at the red carpet of SAG Awards 2022, Lady Gaga was asked about her outfit and what story she was telling with her ensemble. The singer/actor said, "This story I am telling is the truth, which is I am just really honoured to be here," Gaga said."This is a beautiful night when we get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other. There's so much going on in the world, and my heart really goes out to Ukraine. I think tonight we should all sit in the gratitude of this."

Brian Cox spoke about the Russia-Ukraine crisis after he accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his show Succession. During his acceptance speech, Cox said, "It’s truly, truly awful. It’s particularly awful in terms of [how] it’s affecting people, particularly in our profession. The President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelensky] was a comic. He was a wonderful comic performer. And we should respect that. To come to the presidency was amazing. But the thing that really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics. They are told, under pain of high treason, they cannot say a word about Ukraine. I think that is awful."

Succession actor Brian Cox says his fellow actors in Russia are being told they can't speak about the invasion of Ukraine #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/LdlHXrlwr7 — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) February 28, 2022

Andrew Garfield weighed in on the current Russian invasion of Ukraine and shared his thoughts at the red carpet of SAG Awards 2022. He said, " It’s so amazing that I get to be here with all of our colleagues and our community celebrating on a pretty tricky day to celebrate but, you know, keeping what’s happening in Ukraine in our hearts. It’s definitely odd that we are dressing up in this moment, but yeah, I’m very, very grateful to be here with our community–a community of love–and trying to bring Jonathan Larsen seasons of love."

Several other celebs like Leslie Odom Jr., Jean Smart, Michael Keaton and Jessica Chastain also extend their support to the people of Ukraine during their accepting speech.