Last Updated:

SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga To HoYeon Jung, Best-dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

From Lady Gaga to Squid Game star HoYeon Jung, here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet of Star Actors Guild Awards 2022.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Lady Gaga
1/10
Instagram/@runtherunway.mag

Lady Gaga won hearts at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with her stunning look. The actor-singer wore a white and silver gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace.

Jessica Chastain
2/10
Instagram/@jessicachastain

Jessica Chastain was all glammed up in a shimmery silver pantsuit. The actor wore a pair of earrings and left her hair open.

Vanessa Hudgens
3/10
Instagram/@sagawards

Vanessa Hudgens was surely a diva on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. The actor wore a detailed figure-hugging aquamarine Versace gown at the awards.

HoYeon Jung
4/10
Instagram/@socialgram.cl

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung not only won hearts with her emotional speech but also with her red carpet look. The actor donned a black and silver sleeveless gown and sported a simple braid.

Jean Smart
5/10
Instagram/@micahmarcus

Jean Smart gave a major competition to other Hollywood divas on the red carpet at an age of 70. The actor wore a maroon coloured gown with an off-shoulder neckline and a long train.

Kerry Washington
6/10
Instagram/@runtherunway.mag

Kerry Washington wore a strapless yellow ballgown with a long train at SAG Awards 2022. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she did not accessorise her look much and left her hair open.

Hailee Steinfeld
7/10
Instagram/@runtherunway.mag

Hailee Steinfeld arrived on the red carpet in a long black shimmery cut up gown. The Hawkeye star donned diamond earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun to complete her look.

Selena Gomez
8/10
Instagram/@runtherunway.mag

Selena Gomez opted for a simple yet gorgeous look at the red carpet of SAG 2022. The actor wore a puffed sleeved black gown with diamond jewellery.

Alexandra Daddario
9/10
Instagram/@runtherunway.mag

Alexandra Daddario was surely a stunner on the red carpet. Her look consisted of a silver gown with a deep V neck and a thigh-high slit, which she accessorised with diamond earrings.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
10/10
Instagram/@socialgram.cl

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave away major couple goals as they arrived in colour-coordinated outfits on the red carpet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Screen Actors Guild Awards, Lady Gaga, HoYeon Jung
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Anushka Sharma transforms into cricketer Jhulan Goswami for upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma transforms into cricketer Jhulan Goswami for upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'
Ranveer Singh to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Check out the best-dressed celebrities of the week

Ranveer Singh to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Check out the best-dressed celebrities of the week
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com