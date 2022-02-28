SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga To HoYeon Jung, Best-dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Last Updated: 28th February, 2022 08:38 IST

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave away major couple goals as they arrived in colour-coordinated outfits on the red carpet.

Alexandra Daddario was surely a stunner on the red carpet. Her look consisted of a silver gown with a deep V neck and a thigh-high slit, which she accessorised with diamond earrings.

Selena Gomez opted for a simple yet gorgeous look at the red carpet of SAG 2022. The actor wore a puffed sleeved black gown with diamond jewellery.

Hailee Steinfeld arrived on the red carpet in a long black shimmery cut up gown. The Hawkeye star donned diamond earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun to complete her look.

Kerry Washington wore a strapless yellow ballgown with a long train at SAG Awards 2022. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she did not accessorise her look much and left her hair open.

Jean Smart gave a major competition to other Hollywood divas on the red carpet at an age of 70. The actor wore a maroon coloured gown with an off-shoulder neckline and a long train.

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung not only won hearts with her emotional speech but also with her red carpet look. The actor donned a black and silver sleeveless gown and sported a simple braid.

Vanessa Hudgens was surely a diva on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. The actor wore a detailed figure-hugging aquamarine Versace gown at the awards.

Jessica Chastain was all glammed up in a shimmery silver pantsuit. The actor wore a pair of earrings and left her hair open.

Lady Gaga won hearts at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with her stunning look. The actor-singer wore a white and silver gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.