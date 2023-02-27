SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Big; Check Full List Of Winners

SAG Award ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 26). Everything Everywhere All at Once led the night by picking up four awards in categories including Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Female Actor in a supporting role and Best Cast.

Jason Bateman won the award for outstanding actor in a TV drama for his role as a money launderer in the final season of Ozark, and Jennifer Coolidge won the female category for her portrayal of a spoilt heiress in The White Lotus.

The best TV comedy ensemble award went to Abbott Elementary, a sitcom about teachers in an underfunded public school, and the best TV drama ensemble trophy went to The White Lotus, a sharp examination of the opulent visitors to an Italian resort.

Sally Field, who has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a SAG Award, got the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield.

Check out the full list of winners below:

FILM

Ensemble: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale.

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Stunt Ensemble: Top Gun: Maverick

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: The White Lotus.

Comedy ensemble: Abbott Elementary.

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark.

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks.

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, 1883.

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy.

Stunt ensemble: Stranger Things