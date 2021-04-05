SAG Awards: People Of Colour Win All Four Major Film Acting Categories For The First Time

People of colour won big at the SAG Awards 2021. All the four major film acting categories where swept by actors of colour. Actor Viola Davis won the award for Best Actor, whereas, her late co-star Chadwick Boseman won the same award in the male category for his performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. This is the first time in SAG Awards history that all four awards were won by people of colour.

People of colour create history at the 2021 SAG Awards

Whitewashing has been a major issue with several award ceremonies. The audience and several members of the entertainment industry have been vocal about this issue in the past. But the recent SAG Awards 2021 winners can be considered as the silver lining when it comes to inclusivity. For the first time in SAG Awards history, all the four major acting categories were swept by people of colour.

Starting with Academy-award winner Viola Davis. Viola won for her Outstanding performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Her late co-star Chadwick Boseman won the same award in the male category for his performance in the film. British actor Daniel Kalyuuga won the outstanding performance by a male actor in the supporting category for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. South Korean actor Young Yuh-jung won the female supporting actor award for her role in Minari.

On several occasions SAG Award wins have reflected on Academy Award results. In 2020, actor Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor SAG Award for his performance in and as Joker. The same took place for Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt. All four of them went on to win Academy Awards. If the same happens this year, it will be Viola Davis’ second Oscar win after her Supporting Actress nod in 2017.

Talking about SAG Award winners, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is now the first actor to win the Best Actor SAG Award posthumously. Boseman died of colon cancer in August last year. But he joins other actors like Heath Ledger, Jerry Orbach, and Raul Julia. All the three actors have won the awards in various categories posthumously.

Image Credit: Maraineyfilm Instagram