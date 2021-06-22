SAG Awards Sets Date For 2022 Ceremony; To Take Over The Date Originally Set For Oscars

The Annual Screen Guild Awards has marked the date on the calendar for the 2022 award function. The SAG Awards 2022 date was announced on the official social media handle of SAG Awards. The show will be returning to its two hours telecast which will be premiered on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET. The SAG Awards 2021, a pre-taped, hour-long event took place on the 4th of April due to the pandemic.

SAG Awards announces date for 2022 ceremony

The 28th Annual Screen Guild Awards will take place on February 27, 2022. As per Deadline, that date was initially reserved for the 94th Academy Awards, but as the Oscars moved forward to March 27, the SAG Awards took over to fill that date. Along with the date announcement, the team of SAG Awards also revealed key dates and deadlines for submission and further updates on their official site. Submissions for nomination consideration were announced to be opened on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, and will close Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

SAG Awards official statement on their site read "With the actor's permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor's choosing. Actors may also submit their own performances. Eligible performances must air or premiere between Mar. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021."

The key dates for the upcoming SAG Awards 2022 are

Monday, August 30, 2021

Submissions Open

Friday, November 5, 2021

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

Monday, December 6, 2021

Nominations Voting Opens

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. (PT)

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Nominations Announced

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 25, 2022

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, February 27, 2022

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live on TNT and TBS

In the meantime, as the 2022 movie awards continue to make their dates on their calendars. The Golden Globes, as widely reported due to its recent controversy, will not take place next year, with the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards instead taking its p[place on 9th January 2022. British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) also announced its date and revealed that the ceremony would take place on 13th March 2022.

IMAGE: SAG AWARDS OFFICIAL TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.