Sai Pallavi's Birthday Quiz: Do You Think You Know Her Work Well? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Quick links:
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Sai Pallavi will soon ring in her 29th birthday. The actor, ever since her debut with Premam in 2015, has gone on to be a part of several Tamil and Telegu films, amongst others. In order to celebrate Sai Pallavi's birthday and her career thus far, a quiz based on Sai Pallavi's movies, in which one has to match the one-line description of one of Sai Pallavi's movies to the correct name of the film, has been curated. One can take Sai Pallavi's quiz below to find out how well do they know the actor.
a) Maari 2
b) Premam
c) Fidaa
d) None of the above
a) Maari 2
b) Maari 3
c) Premam
d) There's a similar sidetrack in all of the above films
a) Love Story
b) NGK
c) Kali
d) Diya
a) Love Story
b) NGK 2
c) Paava Kadhaigal
d) Athiran
a) Padi Padi Leche Manasu
b) Middle-Class Abbayi
c) NGK 2
d) None of the above
a) Middle Class Abbayi
b) Kali
c) Diya
d) Fidaa
a) Paava Kadhaigal
b) Love Story
c) Love Story 2
d) Maari
a) Middle Class Abbayi
b) Padi Padi Leche Manasu
c) Brunam
d) Mama
a) Middle Class Abbayi 2
b) Love Story
c) Brunam
d) None of the above
a) Virata Parvam
b) Brunam 2
c) Maari 2
d) None of the above
Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d, 5-a, 6-b, 7-a, 8-a, 9-b, 10-a
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.