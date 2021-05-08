Sai Pallavi's Birthday Quiz: Do You Think You Know Her Work Well? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Sai Pallavi will soon ring in her 29th birthday. The actor, ever since her debut with Premam in 2015, has gone on to be a part of several Tamil and Telegu films, amongst others. In order to celebrate Sai Pallavi's birthday and her career thus far, a quiz based on Sai Pallavi's movies, in which one has to match the one-line description of one of Sai Pallavi's movies to the correct name of the film, has been curated. One can take Sai Pallavi's quiz below to find out how well do they know the actor.

Sai Pallavi's birthday quiz:

1) "A tale of an NRI medical student and young woman's complicated relationship owing to their differences"

a) Maari 2

b) Premam

c) Fidaa

d) None of the above

2) "A revenge saga with a sidetrack of a love story, featuring a young woman and a gangster who saved her sister from an unspeakable crime against her"

a) Maari 2

b) Maari 3

c) Premam

d) There's a similar sidetrack in all of the above films

3) "A tale of a do-gooder turned social worker who faces obstacles from many people who are higher up the hierarchy"

a) Love Story

b) NGK

c) Kali

d) Diya

4) "A psychiatrist visits a Kerala-based special needs asylum and encounters an enigmatic and mysterious patient"

a) Love Story

b) NGK 2

c) Paava Kadhaigal

d) Athiran

5) "The unique romantic tale of a conscious man and a hopeful woman who is confident that their love will go to the stage that its destined to"

a) Padi Padi Leche Manasu

b) Middle-Class Abbayi

c) NGK 2

d) None of the above

6) "The life of a short-tempered husband and a calm wife takes a dramatic turn when a gangster comes into the picture"

a) Middle Class Abbayi

b) Kali

c) Diya

d) Fidaa

7) "An anthology film that sees various people from different walks of life in a tryst with the prevalent social norms"

a) Paava Kadhaigal

b) Love Story

c) Love Story 2

d) Maari

8) "A story of a brother and sister-in-law duo whose complicated relationship goes through a transformation after the former learns about what the latter did for him"

a) Middle Class Abbayi

b) Padi Padi Leche Manasu

c) Brunam

d) Mama

9) "An upcoming layered romantic drama that features Pallavi and a superstar"

a) Middle Class Abbayi 2

b) Love Story

c) Brunam

d) None of the above

10) "An upcoming period drama film that will see Sai Pallavi share screen space with an actor from the Baahubali film series"

a) Virata Parvam

b) Brunam 2

c) Maari 2

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d, 5-a, 6-b, 7-a, 8-a, 9-b, 10-a

