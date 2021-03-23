'Saina' Director Reveals How Parineeti Chopra Was Roped In To Play Lead Role In The Biopic

Director Amole Gupte who is all set to release his next directorial Saina on March 26, 2021, recently spoke about how Parineeti Chopra was chosen for the role of Saina Nehwal in the biopic. He also mentioned why the switch was made for the lead role of Saina when the Aashiqui 2 actor was originally selected for it. He also brought Street Dancer 3D, into the conversation while talking about the casting finalisation. Read on to know about Amole Gupte's recent interview.

Amole Gupte revealed how Parineeti Chopra was finalised for Saina

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amole Gupte stated that the decision to relieve the Stree actor was due to their production studio's assistance. He stated that producer Bhushan Kumar was searching for a lead actor for Street Dancer 3D. He clarified that there was actually no conflict during the casting and the switch for the main lead was all done in a happy mode. He mentioned that the Stree actor was undergoing training for the role, after which she got dengue and became frail recovering from it and the role of Saina needed physical exertion which meant a daily practice of 12 hours. When the Stree actor mentioned that she was feeling too weak to shoot, they decided to let her go and shoot for Chhichhore instead. After which, producer Bhushan Kumar insisted that she was needed for Street Dancer 3D. That is how the switch happened, and he brought Parineeti for the role. Everyone was happy with the decision.

More about Saina biopic

Saina biopic will showcase the journey of the Indian badminton player and the achievements and struggles she has had as a sportswoman. Apart from Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal, the Saina cast features actor Manav Kaul in the role of Pullela Gopichand, actor Eshan Naqvi will be seen as Parupalli Kashyap, Meghna Malik as Usha Rani Nehwal, Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal and Ankur Vikal as Jeewan Kumar. The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar & Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah.

Promo Image credits: Parineeti Chopra Instagram