Salaar: Prashanth Neel Does Special Puja For Prabhas Starrer Amid Delay Rumours

Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire was slated to release on September 28. However, according to reports, the film has been pushed back to the next year. While no official confirmation has been made by the makers on the delay, no update on the film's trailer, even days before the scheduled release date, has raised concern among Prabhas' fans. In recent news, the director of Salaar, Prashanth Neel was seen praying at a temple, on the occasion of Krishna Jayanti.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar's star cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in important roles.

The film is reportedly connected to the universe of KGF.

Prashanth Neel performs pooja in viral video

A video of Prashanth at a temple surfaced online on Thursday. The clip featured the KGF director celebrating Krishna Jayanti by participating in a Puja at a temple. He is shown taking the names of every member of his family and the names of his movies during the puja procedure. Additionally, the director offered prayers to the Lord and did puja for Salaar.

#PrashanthNeel is telling His Film #Salaar name Along with his Family members names to "pujari", shows his love on the film 🙏😭



Movie postpone ayinanduku bada ga unna edo gattiga ne plane chesav anipisthundhi Neel mawa 🥺🥺🖤🖤💣💣#Prabhas 🔥pic.twitter.com/rtVugwBjeF — Prabhas_Raju (@Prabhas0Raju) September 7, 2023

This video has received a lot of attention on social media, and netizens are praising him for his love and dedication to the Prabhas starrer. Many of his followers agreed with his choice to delay the release. They stated that he merely wanted to provide the finest result to the audience and this video is proof of that.

Salaar delay pave the way for Fukrey, Tiger Nageswara Rao

Previously, Salaar was expected to clash with the comedy flick Fukrey 3, which features actors Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film, for which the release date was announced recently, will be released on September 28. It has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Moreover, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao, which features actress Nupur Sanon, is also going to be released on September 29. These films, which might have been deterred by the expected grand performance of Salaar, will now be released from an advantageous position. Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War will also be released on September 28, now only clashing with Fukrey 3.