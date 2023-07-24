Salma Hayek May Not Do A Series After Black Mirror, Says 'I Just Can't..'.

Salma Hayek recently starred in the latest season of Black Mirror. She featured in the episode Joan Is Awful. The actress has, now expressed her reservations about starring in yet another series. She also opened up about her long-standing dream to work with Mark White, who is currently involved in The White Lotus.

Salma Hayek reveals why she is hesitant to star in a series



In a conversation with Kelly Ripa for a popular international podcast, Salma Hayek opened up about her dilemma when it comes to starring in a series. The actress shared how she is extremely invested in and "present" for her daughter, Valentina, 14, and husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The same is true for her house and her dogs. Keeping this in mind, Hayek shared how it was absolutely unimaginable for her to be away for more than 3 months to shoot for a show.

She said, "It's hard for me to do series because I'm still very present with my daughter and my husband and my dogs, and the house...and so I can't, even though I'm trying to carve out more space, I can't like say, 'OK, bye. I'm gonna do a series. See you in three months, in four months.' I just can't." Black Mirror was an exception in this case as Hayek starred in a single episode.

Salma Hayek on her equation with Mark White



Despite her reluctance to commit to lengthy schedules surrounding a series, Hayek expressed how tempted she was to star in a show like The White Lotus. The reason behind it is Mark White. Hayek describes having a "fantasy" around working with him. Incidentally, White had penned the character of Beatriz for 2017 drama Beatriz At Dinner with Salma Hayek in mind.