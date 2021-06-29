Salma Hayek On Menopause: Concept Of Giving Women An Expiration Date Is Really Unfair

Salma Hayek, whose acting career has spanned over three decades, was seen starring in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard recently. During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 54-year old actor, spoke in detail about menopause and its involvement in her character in the film. While on the subject, Hayek emphasised how unfair it was for women to be facing ‘expiration dates’ simply on the basis of being able to have a child.

Salma Hayek opens up about her take on menopause

Hayek opened up about how it was her who added the menopause angle to Sonia’s character in the film. She stated how it was a ‘real issue’ for many, and that it was an important aspect she wanted to include in the 2021 action-comedy. Hayek elaborated on how an assumption of women no longer being ‘sexy’ upon starting menopause is wrong while also clarifying that the said phase of a woman’s life should never be a defining factor for her. She starred in the lead role of Sonia Kincaid along with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, who played Darius Kincaid and Michael Bryce respectively.

Eternals release date, cast and more

Salma Hayek, who is going to be seen on screens as part of the Eternals cast soon, shared her cover for the publication on her Instagram handle as well. An upcoming Marvel Studios film, the Eternals release date for the USA is currently scheduled for November this year. While eminent faces of Hollywood such as Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani will essay some of the key roles, the role of Ajak will be played by Salma Hayek in Eternals.

An exciting announcement

Only a few days ago, Hayek had taken to her Instagram handle to share some exciting news. In a lengthy post, she revealed that there is going to be a new star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her name. Sharing a throwback picture of herself, Salma Hayek wrote, “this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star in the Hollywood walk of fame!” Further, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor thanked her fans for always supporting her.

Image: Salma Hayek Instagram

