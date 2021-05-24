Salma Hayek On The Diversity In 'Eternals': "It Doesn't Feel Forced"

Salma Hayek is all set to begin her first venture in superhero projects in the upcoming film Eternals, which is one of the highly anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While a lot is being speculated about the project, the diversity seen in the selected star cast is being deemed as one of its highly anticipated factors. In a recent interview with Variety, Salma opened up in detail about this topic while promoting the film. The actor talked about how the diversity in the film is authentic in nature and doesn’t feel “forced”.

Salma Hayek on the diversity in Eternals cast

Racial diversity in films has become one of the major issues of Hollywood over the past few years. Marvel Studios had recently introduced their Phase 4, which includes the new spin-off film titled Eternals, which sees Salma Hayek playing the role of Ajak. Elaborating in detail about this venture, she said that the diversity in this film will make people “feel seen”, which is “important”. She also added that diversity has been added in this film not “for the sake of being diverse”. The actor then emphasised on the impact that it has had on the film, giving them a sense of “purpose”.

Along with Salma, the director of the film, Chloe Zhao, also opened up on the film and shared her thoughts on the issue of ageism which has been raised by several film celebrities in the past. She called it a highly “concerning issue” in Hollywood and called it a “beautiful part of life”. She said that it was an “honour” to have Salma Hayek “lead the Eternals family”. The director concluded by saying that the diversity in the Eternals cast made her feel more “excited” for this project.

Along with Salma Hayek, the star cast of this film also includes other actors such as Lauren Ridloff, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and many more. The film is currently under production and has currently been given the release date later this year on November 5. Further updates about this film and its trailer are expected to be shared soon.

