Salma Hayek Opens Up About Her Costume In 'Eternals'; Says She Was Terrified

Salma Hayek is all set to feature in a superhero film titled Eternals. She will be seen portraying the role of a spiritual leader named Ajak. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how terrified she was to see her costume. Director Chloé Zhao, on the other hand, spoke about the age diversity of the characters in the film. Take a look at what the duo had to say about their upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Salma Hayek was terrified of her costume in The Eternals

While talking about her costume to Variety, the actor said that it was an extremely emotional experience for her. She shared that she is claustrophobic and was terrified of the costume when she first saw it. The costume was thick and she thought that what if she couldn't move in it, breathe in it and it would drive her crazy. However, when she went on to try the outfit, she was moved. It was a strange experience for her because she did not expect it. She forgot about how it fit her but started thinking of getting to be a superhero as a Mexican woman.

The director of the film Chloé Zhao spoke about how ageism is a concerning issue in Hollywood and how all artists should stand against it. She said that ageing is a beautiful part of life and should be celebrated. It's an honour for them to have Salma as the lead of the family of Eternals. The director has been praised for her casting in the film as it has actors with age diversity.

About The Eternals' release

Eternals features an ensemble cast with actors Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan. The plot will revolve around the Eternals who were in the hiding for thousands of years. They will reunite again to protect the earth from changing people also called Deviants. The Eternals' release date is scheduled to be on November 5, 2021, and will be a part of phase four or MCU.

Image: Salma Hayek's Instagram

