Salma Hayek Praises Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' For Having The 'different' Factor

Mexican actor Salma Hayek, who also appears in American films, recently revealed the last movie that she watched of Priyanka Chopra and praised the actor for her work. Hayek called Chopra's The White Tiger "different" and shared why she liked the film. Hayek also listed some similarities between Indian and Mexican actors.

Salma Hayek reveals she enjoyed Priyanka Chopra's film

Salma Hayek recently talked about her interest in unique and different plots of films with Vogue India. The actor also mentioned why she is more comfortable working with Indian and Mexican actors. The Hitman's Bodyguard actor revealed she had not watched many American original films that have something different in them. She then mentioned she found the "different" factor in Priyanka Chopra's Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger starring Chorpa, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The Mexican actor also said OTT platforms are more open to taking risks rather than any other medium.

Salma Hayek then shared her experience of working with American, Indian and Mexican actors. The actor praised American actors but further shared how they tend to go to bed early and not hang out with their fellow actors soon after finishing the shoot. She mentioned a similarity between Indian and Mexican actors and said they often choose to hang out and make each other comfortable. Hayek recently worked with Indian actor Harish Patel in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals. Harish Patel shared his experience of working with Hayek in an interview with PinkVilla and revealed how he did not know Salma Hayek when he was cast in a supporting role in the film. He narrated an incident from the sets of the film and shared how Salma Hayek congratulated him.

Salma Hayek in Eternals

Salma Hayek is all set to make her debut in MCU with the upcoming film Eternals. Hayek will play the role of Ajak, the wise leader of extraterrestrial immortals living in disguise on earth. The film also cast Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ma Dong-seok. This Chloe Zhao directorial film will release later this year.

IMAGE: AP AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

