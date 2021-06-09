Salma Hayek Recalls Her Experience With Harvey Weinstein During The Shooting Of 'Frida'

Hollywood star Salma Hayek recently opened up about her personal experience with filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. The Grown Ups actor revealed that the convicted sex offender used her way of screaming to try and repress her further. Salma recalled how this incident took place back when she was filming for her breakthrough movie Frida and despite his behaviour, she went ahead to finish shooting as it was a very important film to her.

Salma Hayek talks about her experience with Harvey Weinstein

In an interview with InStyle, Tale of Tales actor Salma Hayek spoke at length about shooting for Frida and her experience of working with a convicted sex offender and Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein. Hayek had publicly accused Harvey of sexual harassment and threatening behaviour towards her in 2017. The actor recalled her shooting experience and stated that some people got raped and it made her think if things would have panned out differently if she had said something back then.

She even questioned herself stating that she doesn't know why she didn't have the courage back then but further added that she dealt with it to the best of her ability. The Oscar-nominated actor revealed that she was determined to get Frida made, despite Weinstein's harassment and interference. Talking about her breakthrough film Frida, which was based on the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Hayek said that for her, it was a political, social, and feminist statement. Salma added that it was her way of screaming and Harvey used her way of screaming to repress her even more so she could not let him win.

Hayek made multiple accusations against Harvey Weinstein including attempts to coerce her into an intimate scene with a woman, and take a shower with him, which she refused, which lead to Harvey threatening to kill her. Harvey had refuted her allegations when she made them in 2017 and stated that either they were inaccurate or he did not recall them. Around 80 women, including Hollywood actors Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Gwyneth Paltrow made allegations against him of sexual assault and he is now serving 23 years in prison.

Image - Salma Hayek's Instagram Account

